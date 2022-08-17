A worker with Century Construction holds a nail gun standing in a doorway while working on framing in the front area of the Turner Dairy Foods building that is located on South Eason Boulevard in Tupelo.
A worker with Century Construction removes debris from the dock area of the Turner Dairy Foods building.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Work crews with Century Construction work on the roof of the Turner Dairy Foods building that is located on South Eason Blvd at the intersection of South Veterans Blvd on Tuesday morning.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
A worker with Century Construction works on framing in the front area of the Turner Dairy Foods building.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Work crews with Century Construction remove unwanted materials from the inside of the Turner Dairy Foods building.
Most of the building has not been in use by Turner for many years and needs work before the store can open in mid-September.
"We were doing a smaller scope and remodel, but the scope has gotten bigger, so we had to get permits from the city to move forward," he said.
Advanced Building Products will use the entire facility that sits on seven acres.
"We're not doing anything structural," McMahan said. "There won't be any additions. There's plenty of space. We're not tearing out the office, but we are remodeling them to make them more user-friendly."
Turner purchased the plant in 1996, which was then owned by Borden, for an undisclosed sum. It signed a three-year agreement with Borden to distribute its products in north Mississippi, saving more than dozen jobs at the time.
But Turner in recent years has only used the offices of the facility. It distributed dairy products from the parking lot where smaller trucks would fill up from larger 18-wheelers on site to deliver to customers across the region.
McMahan said the building hasn't been operational as a warehouse for some 20 years, and no refrigeration units were inside.
"It was just a hub for Turner to load and unload," he said.
And once the building wasn't used all that much, the elements took their toll on the exterior.
"We're going to pressure wash and paint the building and add new signage and lights," McMahan said. "All the big mechanical stuff is coming off the roof, and we'll get new fencing to help secure the property. We are keeping the two large oak trees on the property."
