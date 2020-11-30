Four new 76 gas stations in Mississippi will celebrate their grand openings Friday and Saturday, and to mark the occasion, regular unleaded fuel will be discounted to 76 cents per gallon for the first 76 vehicles using the My 76 App.
"We are excited to bring the 76 brand back to Mississippi,” said Patrick Weaver, territory manager, 76 brand/Motiva. “This brand was launched 80 years ago and has a network of over 1,800 locations across the United States."
The gas stations are owned by Dees Oil Company Inc. Michael Dees, President of Dees Oil Company said he was excited about their partnership with the brand.
“We are very pleased with the 76 brand," he said. "Five years from now we expect to have significant representation of the very strong 76 brand in the southeastern corridor. The image looks great and people know the history of the brand. These grand openings will show people that 76 is back and better than ever.”
The grand openings for Thursday:
• 10 a.m., 500 Highway 12 W., Starkville
• 3p.m., 414 Highway 15 S., New Albany
The grand openings on Friday:
• 11 a.m., 2001 City Ave. N., Ripley
• 3 p.m., 317 Highway 72, Burnsville
Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Motiva refines, distributes and markets petroleum products throughout the United States. Motiva owns and operates North America’s largest refinery in Port Arthur, Texas with a crude capacity of more than 630,000 barrels a day. The company also operates the largest base oil plant in the western hemisphere. Under exclusive, long-term brand licenses for the Shell and 76 brands, Motiva’s marketing operations support more than 5,000 retail gasoline stations. Motiva is wholly owned by affiliates of Saudi Aramco.