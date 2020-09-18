Construction contractors or anyone interested in starting or expanding their business are encouraged to participate in the Mississippi Development Authority’s free Virtual Model Contractor Development Program. The program kicks off on Tuesday, Sept .22, at 6 p.m.
The eight-week virtual workshop series covers relevant topics for businesses seeking to increase their operations and bonding capacity. Participants must enroll or already be enrolled in the Mississippi Contractor Procurement Network system, mscpc.com, to take part in the program. Additionally, each company’s representative must agree to participate in at least seven of the eight sessions to successfully complete the program and receive a certificate of completion.
The workshops will be held Tuesday evenings from 6–9 p.m. The program schedule is as follows:
• Sept. 22 Kickoff and “Why Bonding Matters” presentation
• Sept. 29 Business Planning and Management and Banking and Finance
• Oct. 6 Bonding and Insurance
• Oct. 13 Construction Accounting and Financial Management
• Oct. 20 Marketing, Estimating and Bidding
• Oct. 27 Project Management and Field Operations
• Nov. 10 Claims and Dispute Resolution
• Nov. 17 Managing Growth and Success
The virtual workshop series is sponsored by MDA, The Surety and Fidelity Association of America, BankPlus and Irby Construction.
The workshop series will be held via Microsoft Teams. To register, go to mscpc.com, select the “Events Calendar” and then “Sept. 22.” For more information, contact Dr. Latonia Lewis with MDA’s Minority and Small Business Development Division at (601) 359-6678 or llewis@mississippi.org.