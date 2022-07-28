TUPELO – If you could spend $1 million in a day, what would you do?
Now imagine having that much to spend every day for more than three years — that's how much the Mega Millions jackpot is worth (as of now).
We'll do the math for you: $1.1 billion.
Enough to buy 9,500 fully located Corvette Stingrays or 18 G600 private jets.
It's only the third time in its 20-year history that the Mega Millions jackpot has reached $1 billion.
The largest was $1.537 billion, which had one winning ticket in South Carolina in 2018. The second largest was won in 2021, when one winning ticket in Michigan was worth $1.05 billion.
Friday's jackpot has grown since the last winner on April 19, a span covering 29 drawings.
At the Blue Sky store at the corner of West Main Street and Coley Road, manager Tina Adams said lottery ticket sales have been brisk.
"They're stronger than they've been in a while," she said. "Some people by three to four tickets, some buy 10. I had one guy who wanted to buy 20."
Customers can do a Quick Pick, which allows the computer to randomly draw the numbers, or they can mark their own numbers. Most do the Quick Pick, Adams said.
Mega Millions tickets cost $2 per play. Players may pick six numbers from two separate pools of numbers — five different numbers from 1 to 70 and one number from 1 to 25 for the Mega Ball — or select Easy Pick/Quick Pick. You win the jackpot by matching all six winning numbers in a drawing.
Sanders hasn't bought any tickets this time, but said she might consider it after she gets off work. The drawing is at 10 p.m. Friday.
At the Sprint Mart on McCullough Boulevard, a cashier said she expects a rush of lottery ticket buyers Thursday night leading up to Friday night.
"It's going to be rough because they'll start in the morning hoping to try to beat the crowd," she said. "But they'll still run into a crowd.
Players who win the Mega Millions jackpot can decide whether to collect the money in installments or all at once.
To claim the full $1.1 billion, payouts would begin with an initial lump sum then increase every year for the next 29 years.
The majority of people instead choose an immediate cash option, where the prize is worth about $648.2 million before taxes.
"What would I do with that much money?" said Morgan Summers. "What wouldn't I do? That's a lot; I'd give to my church, to my family and friends, go on a vacation. And quit my job."
Summers, however, didn't buy a Mega Millions ticket, so her odds of winning are even slimmer than the 1-in-300 million chance actual lottery players do have.
"You've got to play to win," said Eli Powers, spending $15 in what he hopes will turn into millions Friday night.
