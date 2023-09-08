Hollywood Model Maker Auction

A miniature model called "Red Leader", a X-wing starfighter from the 1977 film, Star War, Episode IV, A New Hope, sits on display at Heritage Auctions, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Irving, Texas. While Greg Jein's work over nearly half a century making miniature models in Hollywood included such iconic creations as the alien mothership in "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," he was also a lifelong collector of costumes, props, scripts, artwork and photographs from the shows he loved, including countless rare items from the "Star Trek" and "Star Wars" franchises. Thousands of those items, including those Jein collected and those he created, will be offered up by Heritage Auctions next month in Dallas.

 Tony Gutierrez I AP

DALLAS — From an early model of the iconic alien mothership from "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" to a complete Stormtrooper costume from "Star Wars," bidding opens Friday on thousands of pieces Hollywood model maker Greg Jein collected over his lifetime, including many he created during his nearly half-century career.

