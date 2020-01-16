OAKLAND - Ajinomoto Foods North America is investing $27.3 million in a project to increase capacity in Oakland. The company also is adding 15 jobs, bringing the total to 450 at the plant.
“For 13 years, Ajinomoto Foods has been growing its Oakland operations, providing gainful employment for hundreds of Mississippians in Yalobusha County,” Gov. Tate Reeves said. “This latest expansion starts the new decade on a positive note for economic development as we continue working with our existing businesses, such as Ajinomoto Foods, to help them succeed in Mississippi and provide good jobs for our workforce.”
Ajinomoto Foods manufactures and markets Asian and ethnic specialty frozen foods for consumers, commercial restaurants and foodservice operations. Its consumer brands include Tai Pei, Ling Ling, Ajinomoto and Jose Ole. Its frozen food foodservice brands include Posada, Bernadi, Fred's, Whitey's, The Original Chili Bowl and Golden Tiger.
The company located in Oakland in 2007, creating 250 jobs. The company also expanded and added jobs in 2010, 2013, 2016 and 2018. Ajinomoto Foods’ latest expansion accommodates additional production lines.
Ajinomoto has nine factories and a corporate office in the U.S., employing about 2,800 people.
The Mississippi Development Authority is providing a $150,000 grant for the transportation and installation of the new production lines.
Ajinomoto Foods plans to fill the 15 new jobs by December.