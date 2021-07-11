TUPELO – The Farm Service Agency is conducting a signup for the Emergency Conservation Program to assist farm landowners who suffered significant damage to their acreage from the recent flooding which occurred in Lee County.
Ross Loftin, director of the Lee/Itawamba County Farm Service Agency, said the ECP can assist producers who suffered sand and debris washed onto cropland or pasture. To qualify for ECP, the out of pocket expenses to return the acreage to productive condition must be at least $1,000. ECP can pay up to 75% of the cost of restoration. Producers who meet eligibility requirements should visit the FSA office in Tupelo by July 30.
• Also, farmers and landowners have until July 15 to report spring-seeded crop acreage including Conservation Reserve Program acreage. Failure to report will result in ineligibility for most program payments. Reports filed after July 15 will be assessed a late filing fee of either $31 or $46 per farm. Details on these and other programs are available by contacting the local FSA office at (662) 680-9991 Ext. 2.
• FSA is accepting nominating petitions for candidates to be on the ballot in the election of a member on the Lee/Itawamba County FSA Committee. The election this year will take place in Local Administrative Area One which includes all of Lee County north of Highway 78 (I-22). Eligible voters include anyone who has agricultural interests as landowner, operator, or tenant in the commercial production of crops or livestock in this part of Lee County.
County Committee members serve three-year terms and meet roughly six times per year overseeing the administration of Farm Service Agency programs. Anyone actively involved in agricultural production is encouraged to participate in the election process by nominating a person to be a candidate and/or voting later this year when ballots are mailed to eligible voters. Nominating petition forms may be picked up at the office in Tupelo or by going online. The deadline to return completed petitions is Aug. 1, 2021.