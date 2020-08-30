TUPELO • Growing up in a family of retailers, it came to no one’s big surprise that Camille Reed Sloan spent her career carving her own niche in the family business.
That family business – Reed’s – has an iconic role in Tupelo and Northeast Mississippi, and Sloan has helped continue that family legacy
But after 45 years, she is retiring after seeing her vision fulfilled.
“Her vision was to offer the people of Tupelo and Northeast Mississippi the same beautiful, quality merchandise available in Atlanta, Dallas or New York,” said Jack Reed Jr., the company’s president and her brother. “Day by day, year by year under Camille’s guidance, Reed’s has provided countless brides and givers of all occasion the confidence, pride and joy of that experience.”
Working in the family business was a given, of course, but Sloan had no qualms about it.
“I’ve always loved working with my father and uncle, and now my brother and younger ones coming in like my son and nephew,” she said. “I felt a great responsibility to my grandfather who started this store. He was such a hardworking man ... he had nothing. But with the help of J.J. Rogers he built something from nothing. He just got out there and made it happened and built the store, and I felt a big responsibility to help continue that legacy.”
Sloan has worked in the store all her life, starting as a child making bows for a penny each for the gift wrapping.
“I guess that was child labor, but it kept us out of trouble,” she said with a laugh. “Then I worked thorough high school, and during college I was here at Christmas wrapping and whatever.”
After graduating from Vanderbilt, she returned to Tupelo and started working in the women’s department and accessories for a few years.
“We had a home furnishings department upstairs where they made draperies and upholstery and designed furniture, and we had a few accessories and things,” she said. “I started going to market and loved it, enjoyed it and we built a bridal registry. At the time there were only two registries, and they were jewelry stores, Brasfield’s and Riley’s, and they did a lot of china and not a lot of accessories.”
Sloan oversaw that for three or four years, then Reed’s bought the bookstore from the McGill’s and folded it into the department store. The gifts and accessories had moved downstairs by then, and the businesses were combined, although there were separate sales counters for each up until recently.
“It was a good combination, and it’s grown over time,” Sloan said. “We’ve had to adjust with the times, of course. There’s COVID, but there’s also the internet of course. But we’ve tried to adapt and I think we’ve done well.”
“We’re very much a family business, and we consider our employees family. Our customers, too,” Sloan said. “We try every way we can to be service-oriented. It’s just about service, and any way you can do that.”
The gift shop’s sales are greater than the bookstore, as it has more inventory, and the bridal business is as strong as ever, Sloan said.
“It’s our bread and butter, but we’ve made a lot of adjustments with COVID,” she said. “We’ve added a lot more comfort items, like candles, which we’ve had before, but they’re selling a lot more.”
The bookstore, which has a strong flavor of Mississippi writers, also has seen an uptick.
“We love to have book signings, but we haven’t been able to have any since COVID,” she said. “Publishers don’t really want their writers out there.”
Sloan had been planning to retire before the pandemic hit, and a couple of staffers were added to get trained before her departure.
“We had all these plans, all these promotions and events planned as well, but then COVID hit,” she said. “So it’s been quite an adjustment.”
Sloan said retirement will allow her to spend more time with her family, but she also said she would continue her work in and give back to the community, a proud Reed family tradition.
“I’ll also be able to do things I haven’t had time to do before,” she said.
But she said she’s not slipping away completely.
“I’ve got a great group coming up behind me to take my place, and I’m thrilled about the people who will do that,” she said. “I’ll still be working on some different projects, and I’ll be a consultant on things.
“I will still certainly be around; I’m still a part-owner and I still have some say,” she said with a laugh.