TUPELO – The Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association is raising money to help its downtown businesses. The“Mini-grant” program will allow downtown businesses to apply for money to help with the effects from COVID-19. This program will be funded by selling T-shirts featuring some of the painted downtown guitars.
“Our local businesses are the backbone of our community, and we want to help them anyway we can, and hope the community does too," said DTMSA Executive Director Debbie Brangenberg, said.
DTMSA will be raising money during the next month. A $25 donation will cover the cost of the shirt, but the rest of the money from that purchase will go directly to the businesses that apply for the “Mini-Grant."
The shirts can be found on tupelospirit.com or they can be picked up in person at the Downtown Tupelo Main Street office located at 108 S Broadway.
If a downtown business would like to apply, or needs more information, email info@tupelomainstreet.com