A funeral home will be built on McCullough Boulevard
Ever since some work was done not the property at the corner of McCulough and Mt. Vernon, there has been a lot of speculation as to what would go there. Some houses? Maybe apartments?
Not quite. The property at 1716 McCullough Blvd., will be according to plans submitted to the city, will included renovations and additions.
The facility includes a basement, main floor and second floor, totaling 8,254 square feet.
Future plans include a 3,750 square foot chapel.
Convenience store coming to North Gloster across from Academy Sports
Plans have been submitted for a 4,800 square-foot convenience store adjacent to First American Bank on North Gloster Street, across from Academy Sports.
The store will be just south of the bank, and estimated cost of it its nearly $1.4 million.
Indian restaurant opening in Saltillo
Shashi, and Indian restaurant, will open soon in downtown Saltillo. It comes from Chef Nev Tax, who also has The Rainey by Chef Nev in New Albany.
Shashi will be located in what was most recently Old Town Steakhouse & Eatery at 389 Mobile St. That restaurant opened in 2020, but a few weeks ago, it posted it was closing temporarily. Apparently it is a permanent move and Shashi will open in its place.
When is the question. I asked Nev last week and he said he was waiting on some materials that were delayed.
Car wash being built next to Chipotle
As we said in April, it's a Tidal Wave Auto Spa Express Car Wash.
Tidal Wave is based in Georgia, with locations throughout the Southeast and Midwest.
Restaurant in Asian Foods Market will open with new concept
Those of you looking forward to the restaurant opening at Asian Foods Market & Restaurant are going to get your wish, sort of.
While a new sign says the restaurant will be opening in September, it won’t be the Chinese menu along with hot pot like we originally thought.
Instead we have Shifu’s Subs and Seafood, bringing us exactly what it says: Subs, wings, sandwiches and boiled seafood. Oh there’s fried rice and noodles, but this isn’t what we were expecting, which was a copy of the Starkville locations.
Just Love Coffee almost ready to open
Just Love Cofee in Tupelo is expected to open Sept. 5.
That’s the word from franchise owner Brent Jackson, whose family is from Tupelo.
The location of the store at 1600 N. Gloster St., is between Outback and Jiffy Lube and will the first in the state.
Just Love is still hiring and applicants can stop by at any time.
