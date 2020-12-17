PONTOTOC – Upholstered furniture manufacturer Fusion Furniture has expanded into New Albany, investing more than $2 million and plans to have 125 jobs by the end of next year.
Fusion, a division of Pontotoc-based Southern Motion, now employs 350 at its Ecru facility.
"The continued growth of Northeast Mississippi's furniture manufacturing industry positions the region as a top location for furniture production, with thousands of Mississippians making quality furniture for industry leaders like Fusion Furniture," Gov. Tate Reeves said. "I have no doubt these 125 new employees will take the same pride in producing the superior furniture for which Fusion is known so the company enjoys many more successful years in our great state."
The expansion its due to increase demand, and Fusion is leasing the former Emerald Home Furnishings plant from the city of New Albany and Union County. It has been operating the plant since November. At full capacity, the plant will have six stationary lines
“Having operated in nearby Ecru since our founding, we are excited to expand our operations to New Albany. New Albany and the surrounding area have a deep history in furniture manufacturing, and we look forward to building on that tradition,” said Fusion Furniture President Bo Robbins. “This new facility will support the continued growth of Fusion and the strong customer demand for our product."
The Mississippi Development Authority is providing $1.5 million for building improvements. The city and county will provide qualifying property tax exemptions.
“Fusion has been operating in North Mississippi for over the last decade with six locations, and we look forward to expanding our presence,” said Southern Motion President Mark Weber. “The industry has experienced record demand for home furnishings driven by the pandemic, and we have moved at an accelerated pace to secure additional manufacturing space with the support of our partners, Gainline Capital Partners.”
Southern Motion acquired Fusion in 2018. Gainline Capital Partners, a private equity firm, acquired Fusion in June. 2017
"The employees at Fusion Furniture value quality craftsmanship and take pride in producing some of the best furniture around, as evidenced by the company's need to once again expand in order to meet an increase in demand," said MDA Interim Director John Rounsaville. "MDA is proud to support the Fusion Furniture team as they bring so many new jobs to Northeast Mississippi. We thank our partners at Three Rivers Planning and Development District, the city of New Albany and Union County for their hard work in making this expansion a reality."