GameStop is closing up to 200 stores by the end of the year, but there’s likely more coming.
The world’s largest video game retailer has more than 5,700 stores as of September 2019. The company didn’t say which locations are closing.
In Northeast Mississippi, GameStop has two stores in Tupelo and one each in Corinth, New Albany, Oxford, Starkville and Columbus.
“While that massive number of retail locations might’ve made sense in a previous decade, it’s become a liability for the game retail giant as consumers increasingly buy digital games,” according to Business Insider.
“We are on track to close between 180 and 200 underperforming stores globally by the end of this fiscal year,” GameStop CFO Jim Bell said on the company’s second-quarter earnings call Tuesday.
“While we experienced sales declines across a number of our categories during the quarter, these trends are consistent with what we have historically observed towards the end of a hardware cycle. We will continue to manage the underlying businesses to produce meaningful cash returns, while maintaining a strong balance sheet and investing responsibly in our strategic initiatives.”
And that’s not all: The company is expecting to close a “much larger” group of stores in the next one to two years.
The initial wave of closures, Bell said, are “opportunistic,” whereas the next wave of closures will come from a deeper look at each store and its region.