TUPELO – Game night often has a different look at Thunderdome Tabletop, a game shop that goes beyond traditional board games like Monopoly, Risk and Clue.
At first glance, the store at 1230 W. Main St. is a comics and board game store. But a deeper look inside – and an extended discussion with owner Ian McCarthy – reveals that Thunderdome is also home to role playing games, card trading games and more.
And McCarthy is far from through with filling the store's shelves and making space available to a growing customer base.
McCarthy, who moved to Tupelo with his wife, Eleshia, two years ago, had already had plans to pursue his lifelong dream of opening a comic book store. And he was also deep in the world tabletop and digital collectable card game Magic the Gathering, which has some 40 million players worldwide and more than 20 billion total cards produced. Created in 1993, it is credited as being the world's first collectable trading card game.
"I've been playing Magic since I was a kid; it was always near and dear to me," McCarthy said. "Looking at the artwork brings back memories of good times."
McCarthy keeps his collection of MTG cards – his fourth collection – inside the store. It's a collection he's willing to share.
"Three other times, I had to sell the collection – once to pay rent, once to pay bills and once to pay for my mother's funeral – but Magic always gave me a feeling of home," he said. "I really didn't have the best childhood growing up, but seeing these cards is like getting a warm hug."
To outsiders, a trading card game evoking such feelings may seem odd. But much like the euphoria Monopoly players feel when vanquishing the other players or the excitement old-school Dungeon & Dragons players feel when gathered around a table, rolling dice with their friends, Magic the Gathering and other similar games elicit the same joy and camaraderie.
The games and puzzles industry has become a multi-billion-dollar market, growing even larger while people were homebound during the pandemic. The U.S. accounts for nearly a third of the board game industry's nearly $13 billion in global sales.
Despite the industry boon, with hundreds of designer board and card games for tabletop players to enjoy, Magic remains McCarthy's favorite.
"Magic is a trading card game that basically takes card pieces like you have in a deck – more than 20,000 different ones have been made – but you play someone one one one or in a group with a 60-deck minimum," McCarthy said. "It's much like chess but you both have an understanding of the game. You know the card pull, maybe, and you put something together to defeat the other person."
There are baseline rules to follow, but McCarthy said players try to bend them as much as possible — even break them — to defeat their opponents.
Magic is McCarthy's passion, but his store also has other popular games like Warhammer, War Thunder, Dungeons & Dragons, Star Wars, Pokemon, Flesh and Blood and many more.
There are competitive tournaments for Magic, with some $500,000 in prize money for professional players. And, yes, there are professional players.
McCarthy's business ventures took him across the country for several years and at each stop he would pick up boxes of cards. Over a period of time he accumulated a sizable amount of cards — and value.
McCarthy also has altered MTG cards, with pro players paying him to do so. Ironically, when he moved to Tupelo he visited Tupelo Sportscards & Games which also sells MTG cards and board games, and one day he saw two cards he altered 12 years ago. He bought them, feeling it was a sign to open his store.
And when the building on West Main Street opened, his wife opened The Garden Bar on one side and he opened Thunderdome on the other.
"I've been looking at signs in life to tell me I was doing something right, and that was it," McCarthy said.
He said he doesn't want to sell things to customers without having knowledge of it.
"If I don't have the knowledge, I'll go learn about it and decide if its worth selling to a person," he said. "I can be that buffer for them. But what I really want to do is build a community here and see what people want ... people were looking for a place like this."
Thunderdome has different game nights posted on its Facebook page, and with Magic, McCarthy plans to offer sponsorships.
"We're doing a points championship, and at the end of the year, some of the best players I'm going to offer sponsorships to go on the pro tour and represent our store," McCarthy said. "We'll pay for travel, hotel, and help someone who may not have the means achieve their dreams. That's what I did coming here. I'm doing it, and if I can help somebody do the same and achieve their dreams, I'm all for it."
