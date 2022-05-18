Another day, another record gas price in Mississippi — and there is no end in sight.
The average price for regular gas in Mississippi hit $4.16 per gallon Wednesday morning, 4 cents higher than a day earlier and 9 cents higher since Monday.
Lee County drivers are facing an even higher average at $4.21 per gallon, according to AAA.
"I gassed up yesterday at $4.07, and it took nearly $80," said Paul Brownlee. "Now I'm filling up my wife's car, and it's $4.29. This is ridiculous."
And for the first time, every state has crossed the $4 per gallon mark for regular gas. The national average is now $4.56, another 8 cents higher since Tuesday. The increase is primarily due to the high cost of crude oil, which is hovering near $113 a barrel.
Mississippi's current average of $4.16 per gallon is 17 cents more than a week ago, 49 cents more than a month ago and $1.44 higher than a year earlier.
What is driving gas prices higher?
“The high cost of oil, the key ingredient in gasoline, is driving these high pump prices for consumers,” said AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross. “Even the annual seasonal demand dip for gasoline during the lull between spring break and Memorial Day, which would normally help lower prices, is having no effect this year.”
According the latest data from the Energy Information Administration, AAA said total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 3.6 million bbl to 225 million bbl last week. Gasoline demand also decreased slightly from 8.86 million barrels a day to 8.7 million barrels a day.
"Typically, lower demand would put downward pressure on pump prices. However, crude prices remain volatile, and as they surge, pump prices follow suit. Pump prices will likely face upward pressure as oil prices stay above $105 per barrel," AAA said.
To add additional pain to the pump, the switch to the more expensive summer blend of gasoline, which usually adds 7-10 cents per gallon depending on the market, is happening now. This switchover should be complete nationwide by early June. This summer blend switch is an annual event and is unrelated to the Biden administration’s announcement a few weeks ago to allow the higher ethanol E15 gas blend to remain on sale throughout the summer until September.
Could U.S. hit $5/gallon gas prices?
As of Wednesday, the national average for a gallon of gas is $4.56, which is 48 cents more than a month ago, and $1.51 more than a year ago.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, told USA Today on Monday demand and available inventory of gasoline will also dictate future prices. He also said last week the upcoming hurricane season could hurt oil refinery capacity.
"Prices later this week could be closer to $5 per gallon than $4, as demand continues to edge higher and inventories of both gasoline and diesel continue to decline, temperatures warm and motorists get back outside and we near the Memorial Day weekend, the start of the summer driving season," De Haan said. "There isn’t much reason to be optimistic that we’ll see a plunge any time soon."