Gary Enis, transportation director for the Tupelo Public School District, fills up the gas tank on a schools bus April 1, 2022, where a full tank topped off at $403.02 for 82.94 gallons of diesel fuel.
In this file photo from May 2022, a motorist in Tupelo fills up his gas tank as prices hit a then-all-time-high statewide average price of $4.24 per gallon. Despite gas prices still being on average a dollar higher than they were during this same time last year, the cost of fuel has been steadily dropping, a trend industry experts expect to continue.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Survey data from AAA backs up Gross' claims, showing that drivers are making substantial changes in how often they drive in order to cope with high pump prices. Sixty-four percent of U.S. adults changed their driving habits or lifestyle since March, with 23% making “major changes.” Drivers’ top three changes to offset high gas prices are driving less, combining errands, and reducing shopping or dining out.
“We continue to see average gas prices falling in every state, with the national average down for the seventh straight week," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GusBuddy in a press release. "Even better, nearly 20 states have also seen their average decline to $3.99 or less, with over 70,000 stations now at that level or below."
While that has brought some relief to consumers weary of inflation and higher prices and virtually everything, gas prices are still near a dollar more per gallon than a year ago.
Still, with oil prices falling, there is some hope that gas prices will continue to fall. How far remains to be seen.
Meanwhile, oil futures turned lower Wednesday after government data showed an unexpected rise in U.S. crude and gasoline inventories, erasing gains seen after OPEC and its allies delivered a meager production increase.
De Haan said as oil prices continue to hold at current levels or decline further, he expects to see even lower prices at the pump in "most areas."
