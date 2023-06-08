General Atomics has been awarded a $1.195 billion contract to provide the electromagnetic launching systems and advanced arresting gear for the newest U.S. Navy aircraft carrier.
The San Diego-based defense contractor has a sprawling manufacturing facility in the Tupelo Lee Industrial Park that has played a large role in the company's Electromagnetic Systems division since it opened in 2005. The campus has seen 15 expansions over the years and now employs about 300 workers.
The newest contact is for the production, assembly, testing and management of its EMALS (Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System) and AAG (Advanced Arresting Gear) for the USS Doris Miller.
The launch system and arresting gear are made by General Atomics for the new Gerald R. Ford-class carriers, of which Miller is the fourth. The Ford has been delivered to the Navy, while the USS John F. Kennedy, USS Enterprise and USS Doris Miller are all under construction. They were designed to use electromagnetic systems not only for launching and arresting gear, but also other systems like rail guns and lasers. The systems replace the steam-powered systems used by previous generation of the Navy's carrier fleet.
The Miller has been under construction since August 2021, and is scheduled to be laid down January 2026, launched in October 2029 and commissioned in 2032. She is being built at Newport News Shipbuilding, a division of Huntington Ingalls Industries, in Newport News, Virginia.
The ship is named for Messman Second Class Doris Miller, and is the first aircraft carrier named for both an enlisted sailor and an African-American. Miller received the Navy Cross for his actions during the attack on Pearl Harbor.
The contract also "provides case study and developmental research in support of the potential future procurement of EMALS and AAG for the government of France."
Work on the contract will be split among General Atomics EMS facilities in San Diego (58.1%), Tupelo (40.2%), and Lakehurst, New Jersey (1.7%), and is expected to be completed in September 2032.
In 2019, the Navy awarded Huntington Ingalls Industries a $14.9 billion contract to cover the remaining construction and design costs for Enterprise (whose construction began in August 2017) and Miller. The two carriers together will be built for an estimated $24 billion.
The first carrier of the class, the USS Gerald R. Ford, was commissioned into service in July 2017 and is on its first worldwide deployment with the EMALS and AAG systems.
General Atomics' Tupelo facility also is manufacturing the Bearing Support Structures for the Columbia-class submarine. The Navy intends to build 12 Columbia-class submarines over the next 20 years.
