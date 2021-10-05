IUKA – General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems is expanding in Iuka, investing $3.9 million to accommodate future work which is expected to create 50 jobs.
GA-EMS is a division of San Diego-based General Atomics and develops multi-mission systems and first-of-kind products such as aircraft launch and recovery systems for the U.S. military, as well as to support commercial enterprises worldwide.
GA-EMS’s Iuka expansion is the company’s 13th expansion in Mississippi in 16 years. For the project, the company is completing building renovations that will provide a world-class structural fabrication space for a large welding and fabrication workforce of 50 or more employees.
In September 2020, GA-EMS announced a $39.5 million investment and the creation of 125 jobs at its Shannon location. That expansion involved the addition of 100,000 square feet of highly specialized manufacturing capabilities dedicated to supporting critical Department of Defense programs.
The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for public building renovations. Tishomingo County is assisting with the project, as well.
“This expansion furthers our goal of creating a world-class Manufacturing Center of Excellence here in Mississippi, with greater capability and capacity to manufacture a broad range of critical products to meet growing customer demand," said GA-EMS President Scott Forney. "The investments we are making today in our facilities and workforce enable us to continue to take on new challenges and drive innovation to consistently deliver the highest quality, most reliable product solutions to meet our customers’ requirements now and well into the future.”