General Atomics, a San Diego-based defense contractor with a manufacturing facility in Lee County, has been awarded two contracts valued at more than $35.6 million by the also from the Naval Air Systems Command
The first contract is a $25.2 million cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order for the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System Depot Planning Phase II efforts, which include depot level logistics support analysis, engineering support for logistics, supportability analysis, maintenance planning, reliability maintenance, technical manual development and engineering support.
EMALS is the system installed in the next-generation U.S. Navy aircraft carrier class, replacing the steam catapult system. The contract is for the U.S.S Gerald R. Ford and U.S.S. John F. Kennedy.
Work will be performed primarily in San Diego, and only 0.1% of the work will be in the Tupelo facility located in the Tupelo Lee Industrial Park South.
A second contract, to General Atomics' Electromagnetics Systems Group, is for a nearly $10.4 modification to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract.. This modification procures hardware and installation support services for the System Functional Demonstrator and Shipset Control Lab sites for EMALS. About 95% of the work will be done in San Francisco with the rest in Tupelo, and is expected to be completed December 2021.
GA has built and tested components for EMALS at its facility in Tupelo, where last year it announced for the 11th time since opening in 2005 – and the fourth time since 2013 – that it is expanding: a $20 million investment that added 48 jobs, as well as a 128,000-square-foot addition. GA employs about 300 people at the facility.