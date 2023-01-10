WEST POINT – He was a natural leader to whom people were immediately drawn, and his legacy will be one of a visionary.
Among George W. Bryan Sr.'s admirers and friends was former Tupelo Mayor and TVA Chairman Glenn McCullough, who said Bryan would be sorely missed.
Bryan, 78, died of natural causes at his home on Friday.
"George was a uniquely good person," McCullough said. "He was a man of faith. He loved his family, he loved West Point, he loved Mississippi State, and he loved the state of Mississippi.
"He had the ability to look ahead and see awesome possibilities and explain those in a very laid back manner that gave people confidence. He was very successful in business with Bryan Foods, Sara Lee and rose to the highest level because people liked him and they believed in him."
Bryan was born in West Point in 1944, the youngest of four siblings. He began working with the family business, meat products company Bryan Foods, in 1964. He then attended nearby Mississippi State University earning his undergraduate degree in Business Administration in 1968.
Bryan Foods was acquired by Sara Lee Corp. in 1968, and after working in cost accounting, Bryan became production manager and vice president of sales. He was named Bryan Foods president in 1974, and then named Sara Lee Corp.’s senior vice president in 1983. He moved to open the company’s meat group offices in Memphis. Under Bryan's guidance, Sara Lee's meat division produced more than $3.5 billion in annual sales. He was senior vice president of Sara Lee Corporation and CEO of Sara Lee Foods chairman and director of the American Meat Institute before retiring in 2000.
In 1988, Bryan and wife Marcia were co-founders and owners of Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point. He then led the efforts to bring the U.S. Women’s Open to Old Waverly in 1999.
"George was a guy who said he was going to build a world-class golf course in West Point," McCullough said. "It's the only national championship ever decided in the state of Mississippi. It was great; I took my boys there to see Julie Inkster win it."
Bryan was also co-owner of the Mossy Oak Golf Club in West Point, which was designed by Gil Hanse and Jerry Pate. It opened in 2016.
"Bryan got not one but two world-class golf courses built in West Point," McCullough said. I've taken people from all around the world to play them and they love it."
Bryan received numerous business, civic and community honors throughout his life. Most recently, he was scheduled to be inducted into the Mississippi Golf Association Hall of Fame on Jan. 21.
"People loved him and he made life so much better for so many people," McCullough said. "God blessed us for 78 years by giving us George Bryan."
Bryan is survived by his wife, Marcia Lavender Bryan, and their children, Suzanne Lavender Bryan, Brentwood, Tenn.; George Wilkerson Bryan, Jr. (Amy), West Point, MS; Laura Bryan Williams (Shane), West Point, MS; and Nancy Bryan Campbell (Matt), Oxford, MS; and their 15 grandchildren, John Wright Sampietro, Sofia Louise Sampietro, Harrison Bryan Sampietro, Catherine Simril “Sims” Bryan, Rivers Suzanne Bryan, Bess Howell Bryan, George Wilkerson Bryan, III, and Carlyle Cameron Bryan, McMillan Leigh “Millie” Williams, Jonathan “Wells” Williams, Catherine Bryan Williams, William “Hayden” Campbell, Benjamin “Ben” Marshall Campbell, James “Bryan” Campbell, and Charles Warren Campbell.
In addition to his immediate family, George Wilkerson Bryan, Sr. is also survived by his sister, Caroline Bryan Harrell of West Point, and his brother-in-law Kenneth “Kenny” Dean Dill of West Point, and by Neville Frierson Bryan.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Kimberly Bryan, father John H. Bryan Sr., founder of Bryan Foods, mother Catherine “Kitty” Bryan, sister Catherine Bryan “Kitty” Dill, brother John H. Bryan, Jr. and brother-in-law Robert Donald Harrell.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday at Mossy Oak Golf Club. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., with the service at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be sent to Old Waverly Junior Golf Foundation, First Presbyterian Church of West Point, Mississippi State University Bulldog Club or the charity of their choice.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.