BALDWYN – A German automotive supplier is creating 400 jobs over the next six years in the Harry A. Martin North Lee Industrial Park.
Dr. Schneider Automotive Systems, a global automotive supplier of air ventilation systems and window frame trim, is investing $22.5 million in the project.
“Dr. Schneider’s decision to locate in Lee County strengthens and expands our position for global automotive manufacturing companies and continues to diversify our career opportunities to attract and maintain a talented workforce," said Community Development Foundation Chairman Shane Spees.
The family-owned company with more than 90 years of history is a specialist in high-quality automotive interior products, offering a wide range of products including innovative ventilation systems and sophisticated decorative trim, highly integrated trim and add-on parts, intelligent storage systems and center consoles and mechatronic and electronic components for the automotive and non-automotive sectors.
Its customers include BMW, Daimler AG, Ferrari, Ford, Jaguar/Land Rover, Maserati, Renault, Toyota, Volvo and the Volkswagen Group.
"Dr. Schneider is excited about the opportunity of establishing a new footprint in Lee County," said company CEO Antonio Ramos. "We would like to express our gratitude to CDF and the state of Mississippi for the facilities and great support throughout this process. They highlighted the many benefits of this region. The skilled workforce, community support and local automotive industry experience will benefit our company, and we look forward to becoming part of this community."
The Mississippi Development Authority is providing a $1.5 million grant for building improvements, a $500,000 grant for road/parking lot improvements, and $400,000 for workforce training.
Lee County is providing local property tax exemptions. The Tennessee Valley Authority is assisting with the project, as well.
The Dr. Schneider Automotive Group is headquartered in Kronach-Neuses, Germany, and has operations in Germany, China, Poland, Spain and the United States. The company will begin hiring for the new positions next year.
“Dr. Schneider’s decision to create up to 400 new jobs in Baldwyn is a massive win for Lee County and Mississippi. Our state is a leading hub for the automotive industry, and companies around the world are taking notice," said Gov. Tate Reeves.
The Harry A. Martin North Lee Industrial Complex also is home to APMM, a key Toyota Mississippi supplier.
Dr. Schneider will be moving into the 50,000-square-foot shell building in the industrial park that was built by the CDF in 2015. Improvements will made to the building to accommodate the company. The CDF's first shell building, measuring 75,000 square feet, was built in 2014 in the Tupelo Lee Industrial Park South, and it was taken by another German automotive supplier, Grammer, in 2015.