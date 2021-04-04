TUPELO • To reduce its carbon footprint along with conserving energy and saving money, the Tupelo-based Barnes Crossing Automotive Group has added some 1,100 solar panels.
The panels – installed by Tupelo-based Carbon Recall – sit atop the Barnes Crossing Hyundai Mazda, Barnes Crossing Volkwagen and Barnes Crossing Kia dealerships.
Trisha Hamilton, the controller of the auto group, initiated discussions with Carbon Recall last fall before taking the idea to Joe Marshall, the co-owner of Barnes Crossing Automotive.
"I brought the project to Joe, and he wanted to look at it to see what the return on investment was, and we decided to move forward on it," she said.
Donald Lewis, the co-owner of Carbon Recall, said the project was the biggest project so far for the three-year-old company, which installs residential and commercial solar throughout north Mississippi.
And the financial incentives make solar panels more enticing than ever.
"There's a 26% federal renewable tax credit, as well as accelerated depreciation over the first five years plus a bonus depreciation so that you can reduce the total cost by some 45%," he said.
As far as energy savings, Lewis said going solar can reduce consumption by about 50% or more, and "once the system is paid off, then it can become a profit generator."
The payoff takes about seven years, Lewis said.
Hamilton said they had looked at about 30 solar panel providers before picking Carbon Recall since it was locally based.
"They've been great to work with," she said.
Marshall said the long-term cost-savings of installing the solar panels had a lot of appeal.
"We're supposed to save some $6,000 a month in electricity costs in those three stores," he said. "It doesn't affect water or gas, but I think this is the wave of the future ... I think if climate change is really happening – and I believe the evidence it pointing that way – and the earth is getting warmer, then maybe we can reverse some of that. Going solar or some other type of clean energy is an answer I think."
If the cost savings bear out, Marshall said he'll look into installing solar panels at his other nine dealerships.
"I think we want to look at it for about six months and go from there," Hamilton said.
The next store that would get the solar panels would be the Mitsubishi dealership in Saltillo, followed by the company's two dealerships in New Albany.
But Marshall is also looking ahead at consumer buying experience and how it will affect his business.
"The biggest risk we have is our real estate in the digital age," he said. "You can pretty get rid of the inventory but you can necessarily get rid of the real estate. So I think with everybody in the market if they're smart, they're looking at how to decrease expenses."
Carbon Recall's bread and butter business has been residential solar panel installation, with an eye toward expanding its commercial business.
"It's been a very good market for us," Lewis said. "We're spread out a little more – it's not like going to a major metropolitan – which makes it a bit challenging at times. But there's been a very good response. Performance of the solar panels is always improving, there's constant adaptation and efficiency improvements."
The solar panels are rated for 25 years, with very little degradation, Lewis said.
"They're very durable – they have a wind load of 110 mph – which is an F1 tornado," he added. "They're made of tempered glass and can also handle 3/4-inch hail. So they're pretty tough."