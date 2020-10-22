Golden Manufacturing Co. Inc. in Golden has been awarded a maximum $10.62 million for to continue producing military trousers and slacks.
The Defense Logistics Agency issued the first of three one-year options associated with a $15.9 million contract awarded in May 2019. The $10.6 million one-year option is for the Tishomingo County-based company to produce various the garments for the U.S. Navy and U.S. Army.
This latest award is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, with an Oct. 23, 2021, ordering period end date. The $10.6 million is funded through FY2021-2022 defense working capital funds.