TUPELO • Sometimes, life presents challenges that aren’t easy to overcome. But by focusing on one’s passion, it can be done.
And that’s where Nichelle Jamison has found herself.
She recently opened Goodness Gracious, a grab-and-go restaurant that serves an eclectic menu that includes soul and Italian food.
“You can expect some good old comfort food,” Jamison said of her menu. “They’ll fulfill your belly and your soul.”
The eatery is located at 2601 W. Main Street, in the plaza in front of Harbor Freight and Big Lots, and is open Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The food business isn’t new to Jamison, who’s had a catering business by the same name for several years. She decided to open a restaurant to branch out more and to share her love and passion with the community.
And it was a decision made with much a deeper purpose dating back seven years.
“I was in respiratory (therapy) school .... my oldest son had cystic fibrosis, which is a respiratory illness,” she said. “I went to school to try to understand it better. Jesus decided to take him home, though. And I kind of knew I was doing respiratory for him, and that’s not really my passion. I wanted to know how to help him but I knew that’s not what I desired for my career.”
It took Jamison some time to recover from the devastating loss of her son, Dee, who was just 21 at the time. With the support of friends, her husband and their 11 children, she prayed for guidance on what her next steps would be.
She got a job in retail management, where she excelled, but always in the back of her mind was her passion for cooking.
“I have all of these babies and I’ve cooked forever,” she said. “My children would have their friends over all the time and my house was always the place to eat.”
Cooking, she said, gave her an “overwhelming peace.”
“To look at my kids, my husband, all their friends and they’re enjoying it ... that felt like a million dollars just to hear it was that good to them,” Jamison said.
That led her to open her catering business by the same name a few years ago, and now the restaurant.
“I prayed and asked the lord if this was for me to do,” she said. “I wanted this to be not only a blessing for my family, but also to this community. He started opening up doors and gave us his place which is just two blocks from our home. It works out perfectly.”
Jamison wanted a family friendly restaurant that “takes me back to the old days where grandma takes me back to the kitchen, her old stove and cast iron skillets.”
Jamison replicates that six days a week, getting to the restaurant between early in the morning to start chopping, cutting and cooking. The recipes are all her own, and she sticks to the tried-and-true cast iron skillets. No deep fryers for her specialties like fried chicken and pork chops.
The daily specials include the choice of two main dishes like the chicken and pork chops, Grecian chicken, chicken spaghetti lasagna rolls, chicken and dressing, and barbecue chicken, and a variety of sides such as greens, macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, rice, black eyed peas, corn, and green beans.
Other menu items available at any time include sandwiches, burgers, hot dogs, tacos and fajitas and nachos.
“My prayer – our family’s prayer – was to open this place not only to feed people with their bellies but also their souls,” Jamison said. “Goodness Gracious isn’t just my business, it’s my ministry.”
Each day, Jamison will slip a scroll with something positive and inspirational to a random customer.
“You never know what someone else is going through,” she said. “As a mother who has lost her child, I’ve had days that I didn’t want to get up in the mornings. So I want people to feel happy with the food but also feeling their spirit has been uplifted. I want this to be a blessing for our family and our community.”