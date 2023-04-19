A photograph taken on April 11, 2023, shows the east side of the Cooper Tire plant in Tupelo. Although still visibly damaged, the building shows some signs of clean-up from the tornado that struck the facility on April 1, 2023. Representatives with the company say there is still no timetable as to when the plant's 1,700 workers can return.
TUPELO – A little more than two weeks after the Cooper Tire and Rubber plant was damaged by a tornado that has left production at a standstill, inventory from the facility has started to release its inventory to distributors and retailers.
Goodyear Tire and Rubber, the parent company of Cooper said "around-the-clock remediation efforts are progressing" at the plant, but did not elaborate what work is being done or the extent of the damage from the tornado that hit the plant on April 1.
"We are leveraging the power of our broader manufacturing footprint and network inventory as we continue to execute our business continuity playbook to limit customer disruption," Goodyear also said.
The Cooper Tire plant in Tupelo is the second-largest production facility for Goodyear's North American manufacturing network made up of 10 plants, according to Modern Tire Dealer. The Cooper-Tupelo plant capacity is second only to Goodyear's Lawton, Oklahoma plant, and makes up nearly 20% of Goodyear's production in North America.
Cooper Tire has been in Tupelo since 1984, taking over for a shuttered Penn Tire plant that was built in 1959. Now employing about 1,700 workers, the plant has made some 400 million tires over the years.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.