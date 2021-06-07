AKRON, Ohio – Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.'s $2.8 billion acquisition of rival tire maker Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. is complete, the company said Monday.
The merger, announced in February, combines North America’s largest tire company with the fifth-largest company in a cash-and-stock deal. Goodyear shareholders will own about 84% of the combined company, and Cooper shareholders will own 16%. As a result of the closing, Cooper shares are no longer trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
In a statement, Goodyear said the merger "unites two leading tire companies with complementary product portfolios, services and capabilities to create a stronger U.S.-based leader in the global tire industry. The combined company will offer more options across the value spectrum making it easier for customers and consumers to choose Goodyear- and Cooper-branded tires."
In combined sales, the tire companies posted about $17.5 billion in 2019.
The merger was approved by 99% of Cooper shareholders in April; Goodyear’s shareholders did not have to approve the deal.
Cooper Tire employs some 1,500 workers at its manufacturing plant in Tupelo, where it has operated since 1984. It has produced around 400 million tires at the facility
“We are excited to officially bring Goodyear and Cooper together and unite our shared focus on customers, innovation and high-quality products and solutions," said said Goodyear chairman, president and CEO Richard J. Kramer. "This combination strengthens Goodyear’s ability to serve more consumers globally and provides increased scale to support greater investments in new mobility and fleet solutions."
Goodyear expects to savings of about $165 million within two years. The majority of the savings will come from reducing overlapping corporate functions and "operating efficiencies" that don't include manufacturing.
The company also said some "select Cooper facilities" will see expansions "to increase capital efficiency and flexibility."
In a recent interview, David Rumbarger, president and CEO of the Tupelo-based Community Development Foundation, said the merger should help "increase capacity for Tupelo" by bringing more resources to the market.
Additionally, according to the Akron Beacon Journal, Cooper Tire has placed about $59 million in cash into a trust for the benefit of directors, executive officers and other Cooper employees for pre-existing contractual commitments.