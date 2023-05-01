djr-2023-04-01-news-tupelo-tornado-twp13

Sections of roof and other materials lie scattered along the railroad tracks and other areas at Cooper Tire and Rubber Company Saturday morning.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

TUPELO – As construction crews continue to rebuild and repair the Cooper Tire plant damaged by last month's tornado, parent company Goodyear Tire said it expects to take a big hit on its second quarter sales.

