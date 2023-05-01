TUPELO – As construction crews continue to rebuild and repair the Cooper Tire plant damaged by last month's tornado, parent company Goodyear Tire said it expects to take a big hit on its second quarter sales.
In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late last week, Goodyear said the temporary shutdown of the Tupelo facility could result in North American sales falling $110 million to $130 million lower during the April-June period.
But those results won't be known until July; meanwhile, Goodyear reports its first-quarter earnings after the close of markets on Thursday. Because the first quarter ended on March 31, the impact of the tornado won't be reflected in the January-March reporting period.
Goodyear also announced Friday it planned to restart Cooper Tupelo operations at the beginning of June, ramping up fully by the third quarter.
The plant's roof was damaged and strewn with debris after the tornado on April 1, and the high-voltage lines needed to operate the facility were damaged. Tupelo Water and Light, however, has been able to provide power to the plant since the afternoon of April 3.
Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan, said the news of Cooper Tire restarting next month was welcome news.
“Goodyear/Cooper Tire has been a valued industry for decades to the City of Tupelo and this entire region," he said. "We appreciate their commitment to the Tupelo facility following the significant damage from the April 1 tornado, and for standing by their employees while the facility is being repaired. We look forward to a successful relationship in Tupelo for many years to come.”
Goodyear also said it expects to see its operating income for the second quarter reduced by $60 million to $80 million to lost profit, unabsorbed fixed costs, the ramp-up in production and its intent to pay Cooper associates during the production downtime.
And Goodyear said it expects insurance will cover a "significant portion" of the property damage, cleanup expenses and lost business after paying its $15 million deductible.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.