djr-2023-04-01-news-tupelo-tornado-twp1 (copy)

The broken and damaged trees along Hwy 45 South are covered in metal and other materials that were ripped off the Cooper Tire and Rubber Company following an April tornado.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

Goodyear said its Cooper Tire plant in Tupelo is nearly back to full production.

Newsletters

dennis.seid@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you