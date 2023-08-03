Goodyear said its Cooper Tire plant in Tupelo is nearly back to full production.
In a letter to investors from Goodyear Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President Richard Kramer on Wednesday, the company said the plant, which was affected by a tornado on April 1, "neared full production by the end of July."
The Cooper Tire plant – which employs some 1,700 workers – was put out of commission until June, when tire production resumed. Goodyear continued to pay employees during the down time.
That bit of news was a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing second quarter earnings report. The Akron-based tire company said it lost $208 million in the quarter, or 73 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 34 cents per share.
For the same period a year ago, Goodyear earned $166 million, or 58 cents a share.
With the Cooper Tire plant idle during much of the quarter, Goodyear estimated it impacted sales by $77 million and earnings by $64 million (which includes $50 million on the Americas segment operating income and $14 million of corporate expense for an insurance deductible).
But Goodyear noted it expects a" significant portion of the business interruption impacts" will be reimbursed by insurance once the claim is complete.
For the second quarter, Goodyear reported revenue of $4.87 billion, compared to. $5.21 billion in the same period last year.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share and revenue of $5.19 billion.
