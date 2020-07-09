SOUTHAVEN - Google will be opening its first U.S. Google Operations Center in Southaven next year, the company said Thursday. The Operations Center on Airways Boulevard will provide customer and operations support to Google’s customers and users around the world.
“This Google Operations Center represents a critical investment for the company and we look forward to being an active member of the local community for years to come,” said Troy Dickerson, VP Google Operations Center. “The new site will give us the opportunity to hire amazing local talent and we are confident that the Southaven community will be a great home for our Operations Center.”
The company will lease a new 60,000-square-foot-facility from Panattoni Development located at 5665 Airways Blvd. and anticipates the site will be operational in summer 2021. Google will establish a temporary office in nearby Memphis while the Southaven site is under construction.
Customer Support Associates working out of the Operations Center will provide customer service to Google users by assisting with tasks ranging from product troubleshooting, operational support and more. The company has kicked off recruiting efforts and intends to hire from the region, with the goal of hiring 100 employees by the end of the year.
“Google is a titan in the global economy and we are honored to have their first-class operation in our city,” said Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite. “It’s a great testament to our city and people that such a fine organization has chosen us as their newest home. I look forward to seeing the career opportunities this will provide for our people and the joint success that the City of Southaven, DeSoto County, State of Mississippi, and Google will enjoy together for many years in the future.”
“I am truly honored and excited that Google has chosen to open their new operations in Mississippi,” said Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves. “This is a true testament to our skilled workforce and the increasing economic strength of our great state. Mississippi and the Southaven community welcome Google with open arms, and we look forward to growing this partnership and creating opportunities for success for years to come.”
A college degree is not required in order to meet the minimum qualifications for a Google Operations Center Customer Support Associate and Google will provide competitive wages and comprehensive health care. For more information on open positions, visit www.googleoperationscenter.com/jobs.
“Mississippi is known for its outstanding workforce and business friendly climate,” said Rep. Trent Kelly. “This winning combination makes for a solid investment. We are thankful to have the first U.S. Google Operations Center in Southaven.”
Construction on the Southaven site, led by Alston Construction, is set to begin in the coming months.