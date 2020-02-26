Off-price apparel and home decor retailer Gordmans is opening three new stores in Mississippi on March 17.
The retailer, "where big brands meet everyday low prices" according to the company, kicks off festivities with ribbon cuttings at the stores, with a $1,000 donation presented to a local high school in each new store location.
Gordmans is part of the Stage community of stores "that is delivering a whole new shopping experience, with everyone’s favorite brands at prices way lower than department stores," according to company literature.
In addition, customers can ship their Amazon orders to the in-store Amazon Counter.
“At Gordmans, we’ve put the fun back into shopping by creating an exciting store with terrific deals, fun finds and popular brands at every turn. This means exceptional values on merchandise for all ages and on-trend décor for the home. New shipments arrive weekly, creating the thrill of a great find. In fact, the finds are so good, our guests often share them on social media,” said Michael Glazer, President and CEO of Stage Stores.
The three Mississippi stores are:
• Kosciusko Gordmans: 200 Veterans Memorial Drive, Suite A Kosciusko High School
• Starkville Gordmans: 844 Highway 12 West in Starkville Crossings Starkville High School
• Yazoo City Gordmans: 110 North Jerry Clower Boulevard Yazoo City High School
Merchandise selection at the stores includes apparel and footwear for the family, home décor, accent furniture, wall décor, bedding & bath, kitchen gadgets, fashion jewelry, designer fragrances, toys and pet accessories.
Gordmans is part of the Stage community of stores. In 2020, Stage is converting over 500 department stores (Bealls, Goody's, Palais Royal and Stage) to Gordmans. Once the conversion is complete, Stage will be operating approximately 700 Gordmans store locations, making Gordmans one of the prominent off-price retail chains in the U.S.