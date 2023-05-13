MOOREVILLE – What began during the COVID pandemic as a small online children’s boutique has grown far faster than imagined.
After looking around online and failing to find many options for children's boutiques locally, Callee Gilland created her own. Her online boutique, Grace Lee & Company — named after her children — quickly grew to some 5,000 customers, and Gilland knew she had to open a store front somewhere. Her house could only store so much as her customer base grow.
"I absolutely did not think that it would blow up like that," she said. "It was a side gig — I never expected to have nearly 6,000 clients now."
It didn't take her long to find a good space, and she opened her new storefront in Mooreville on April 1.
Gilland's customers are based primarily in the Southeast, but she'll ship anywhere in the U.S.
Before opening her online store in late 2019, she did a lot of research to see what was available to sell.
"I didn't want cheap clothing; I wanted affordable but good quality to have repeat customers," she said.
So far, her hard work and dedication to quality seems to be working, and her customers — many of them repeat patrons — seem quite pleased.
One of those customers is Randi Clark of Tupelo, who's been shopping with GraceLee & Company for three years. She said she loves the clothing Gilland has on offer.
"As a mom of three girls, finding cute clothes that are also affordable and good quality is huge for me," Clark said. "That's exactly what I shop them for every occasion."
Kayla Reich of Fulton is a "boy mom" and has shopped GraceLee for three years. She said she was grateful she could find the clothing and shoes for her son when needed.
"When I'm looking for something special, Callee always does her best to find it for me," Reich said.
Gilland's long-term goal when she started GraceLee was to open a storefront, but it wasn't something she thought would be possible in just over three years. Now she has bigger plans.
"Ultimately, I'd like to have a warehouse," she said.
The store currently offers clothing for boys and girls from newborn to 14-16 months, as well as toys, gifts, birthday presents, jewelry, hats and other accessories. But Gilland doesn't want to stop there; she plans to add more baby items like bows and pacifiers as her clientele builds.
Although the clothing might cost a little more at Gilland's shop, whether it's online or at the storefront, she said there's a good reason for that — it's better quality and will last longer.
"I have a lot of boy moms who come to me, and I’ve leaned hard on them for advice," she said. "A lot of children’s stores have girls' stuff, but for boys it's not what they're looking. They want affordable, good-quality clothing that lasts more than a day and gets more than one wash. They don't want that cheap milk silk stuff."
For now, running GraceLee and Company online and at the store is squeezed between working at her full-time job. She does have two employees who help.
Gilland hopes that she can eventually leave that full-time job and concentrate fully on GraceLee.
"It's turned into a passion now," she said. "I love doing what I do. I want to grow from here on out. I have a storefront now in Mooreville, and maybe we can look at Saltillo or Tupelo. Anything is possible.
