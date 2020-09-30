PONTOTOC • A grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration will help with water infrastructure improvements at Pontotoc County Industrial Park, leading to an elevated water tank and helping retain and add jobs.
The EDA said it is awarding a $620,970 grant to support the expansion and growth of manufacturing businesses in the region. This EDA grant, to be matched with $320,970 in local investment and $300,000 in other federal funds, is expected to create 50 jobs, retain 991 jobs, and generate nearly $3.7 million in private investment.
“Helping our communities implement their plans to provide the infrastructure businesses need to be successful is a top priority for President Trump,” said Dana Gartzke, Performing the Delegated Duties of the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. “This EDA investment will finance necessary improvements to water system infrastructure to serve the Pontotoc County manufacturing industry, including two major furniture manufacturers, and accommodate future growth.”
This project will support construction of a 300,000-gallon elevated water storage tank, as well as the installation of 11 fire hydrants and 9,700 linear feet of water main.
“These improvements will increase the resiliency of businesses in the Pontotoc County Industrial Park to future natural disaster such as fire,” the EDA said in a press release.
This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by Three Rivers Planning and Development District, which EDA funds to help bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment, and create jobs.