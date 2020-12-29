BYHALIA • Greeting card company IG Design Group Americas Inc., plans to fill 300 jobs by May 22 as it expands its Marshall County operations.
The company is investing $57.41 million. The Mississippi Development Authority is providing a $2 million grant for equipment relocation. IG Design Group also qualifies for the Advantage Jobs Rebate Program, which provides a rebate to eligible businesses that create new jobs that exceed the average annual wage of the state or county in which the company locates or expands. Marshall County and the TVA also are assisting with the project.
"IG Design Group's decision to bring hundreds of new jobs to Marshall County will provide an abundance of opportunities for the area's workforce, subsequently stimulating the local economy and building stronger communities throughout the region," Gov. Tate Reeves said. "The state of Mississippi appreciates the IG Design Group team for once again investing in our state – especially during these challenging economic times."
IG Design Group specializes in celebrations and craft products, including stationery, gift wrap and gift bags, and serves retailers worldwide, from design to distribution. In July, it announced it was locating operations in the Chickasaw Trail Industrial Park, initially creating 35 jobs. The company leased a 554,000-square-foot facility developed by Panattoni Development, which was Phase 1 of the project.
For the expansion, which is Phase 2 of the project, the company is leasing a newly built 338,580-square-foot addition. To accommodate future growth, the company has an option to expand the facility by an additional 338,600 square feet. The facility will house the production, warehousing and distribution of IG Design Group's gift-wrapping products.
“We are very thankful to the Mississippi Development Authority, Marshall County and the Tennessee Valley Authority for the outstanding support provided as we continue to expand our footprint into Mississippi and into such a well-conceived development," said Gideon Schlessinger, CEO of IG Design Group. "We know that the new facility will provide the long-term access we need to a variety of resources – a strong workforce, a business-friendly environment and superb manufacturing, distribution and logistics.”
For fiscal year 2020 ending March 31, IG Design Group posted $667 million in sales, a 10% increase over FY2019. First quarter sales for FY 2021 were underpinned by a $500 million order, the company said.