H&M closing store in The Mall at Barnes Crossing in March By DENNIS SEID Daily Journal Jan 31, 2023 TUPELO – H&M is closing its store in The Mall at Barnes Crossing in March.The 21,000-square-foot store opened in August 2017.Since last year, the Swedish fashion retailer, with some 4,000 stores worldwide, has closed more than 300 stores and laid off 1,500 people as part of a global cost-cutting program.Last week, H&M group, which owns H&M, Market, Cos, Monki, Weekday, and other stores said its operating profit plummeted 87% in the fourth quarter.Separately, mall officials said they're working on a handful of projects that include some national retailers to fill some spaces.Last week, the mall announced that women's apparel retailer Daily Thread will open later this year. The store, which will occupy the space once filled by Loft, is scheduled to open Aug. 1.