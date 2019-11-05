TUPELO – After 25 years, Havoline Xpress Lube and Service Centers have a new owner and new name.
Jiffy Lube has acquired the former Havoline Xpress Lube & Service Centers for an undisclosed sum from former owner Randy Groover, who is retiring and decided to sell his locations to Jiffy Lube franchisee Premium Velocity Auto LLC. Groover opened his first Havoline XPress store in 1994.
Jiffy Lube offers a wide range of automotive services including brakes, tires and engine diagnostics as well as the Jiffy Lube Signature Service Oil Change. The new Jiffy Lube service centers are located at:
• 1630 N Gloster Street – Tupelo, MS
• 475 E Main Street – Tupelo, MS
• 2235 Main Street – Tupelo, MS
• 1081 Cliff Gookin Blvd – Tupelo, MS
• 1112 N. 2nd Street – Booneville, MS
• 1804 Highway 72 East – Corinth, MS
• 710 East Avalon Avenue – Muscle Shoals, AL
• 2548 Florence Blvd. – Florence, AL
“For nearly 25 years, I’ve dedicated myself to serving the residents of Mississippi and have loved every minute of it,” said Randy Groover, President of Pro Oil Shop, which owned and operated the Havoline Xpress Lube & Service Centers. “As I begin my next journey, which involves spending more quality time with my family and enjoying retirement, I wanted to ensure that my hard work would continue to serve the community.”
Groover added, “I attribute the success of the business to my employees, many of whom have been with me for well over a decade. In evaluating potential buyers, a key factor was identifying one which would provide a stable, rewarding work environment for the employees who have given so much to me and the business.”
“We are looking forward to serving drivers in Tupelo and the surrounding communities,” said Kevin Lyng, President of Premium Velocity Auto LLC. “And, we are so pleased that Randy’s service center team members will continue their employment with Jiffy Lube. So, customers will be greeted and serviced by the same employees who have cared for their vehicles over the years.”
Lyng added, “We know drivers rely on their vehicle, which is why we are dedicated to helping keep their vehicles on the road.”
Jiffy Lube was founded 40 years ago and serves 20 million customers each year at more than 2,000 franchised service centers across North America. Jiffy Lube pioneered the fast oil change industry in 1979 by establishing the first drive-through service bay, providing customers with fast, professional service for their vehicles.
Headquartered in Houston, Jiffy Lube is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Shell Oil Company.