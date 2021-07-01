TUPELO • Jim Rice will be remembered by his friends and colleagues for how he approached life – with his arms and heart wide open.
Rice loved music. He loved to travel. Most of all, though, he loved people.
Rice died unexpectedly on Monday, and his death left shockwaves across the community.
Robbie Shackelford, who worked with Rice and co-owner Drew Miller at The Stables for eight years, said Rice was always going above and beyond. Not just for his friends, but strangers, too.
“And he was always willing to have a good time, too,” Shackelford said.
As general manager, Shackelford was given a big challenge when he was hired at the popular downtown eatery.
“(Rice) said, ‘I haven’t changed my menu in nine years, and I haven’t changed my prices in nine years – what can you do?’” Shackelford said.
Shackelford managed to accomplish that, although he admits he and Rice didn’t always see eye to eye.
“We butted heads occasionally, but we always made up,” he said.
Rice’s travels took him around the world, and he was happy to share them with anybody and everybody. His easygoing manner explained his rapport with customers, who were more than willing to listen to his adventures.
Sean Kaufman said one of his favorite tales was when Rice and Miller went to Cambodia. They hired a pair of rickshaw drivers to see who would win in a race back to their hotel.
“The rickshaw driver that won was going to get double the fare, and Drew one because Jim was just a bit heavier,” Kaufman said with a laugh. “But both drivers got double the fare.”
That sort of fun was infectious, which is perfect for a restaurant and bar owner.
“He was more than that,” Kaufman said. “He loved to talk to you and he was a therapist as much as a bartender. He knew about you, he knew about your family.”
Miller had been an icon in the industry for years. He was among the first hired when Harveys opened in 1989, then went on to the legendary Jefferson Place, where he grew into his own. He worked alongside Miller there, and then had the opportunity to take ownership in The Stables.
Tony Ford, who also worked with the duo, said Miller was well-respected because he had started at ground level and worked his way up.
“He had been in the trenches and he could relate to employees about what it was like,” Ford said. “That’s what you want in a restaurant owner.
“Jim was very personable, and he was real – he wasn’t fake,” Ford said.
Shackelford said he was grateful to have Rice help him get back on his feet so many years ago.
“I had been let go by the food service company I was working for, and I ran into him at The Alley and he told me to show up for work that Monday,” he said. “That meant a lot because I had no prospects at all at the time.”
Shackelford echoed the thoughts of many on Rice’s life, which was cut short far too soon.
“He was loved by many; he loved life and he had a great time living it,” he said. “He’ll be missed.”