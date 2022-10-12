TUPELO • A new ownership group for the the Hilton Garden Inn is planning an extensive multi-million-dollar renovation of the 158-room hotel in downtown Tupelo.
Oxford-based LRC2 Properties, which is part of a group of buyers of the property, will operate the hotel.
LRC2 is owned by Luke Chamblee, and has co-developed and runs several hotels including the 136-room Graduate Oxford; the 106-room The Memphian in Overton Square; the 95-room Cotton House in Cleveland; the 100-room Hotel Indigo in Hattiesburg; and the 102-room The Alamite in Tuscaloosa.
Renaissance Group, an architecture, engineering and interiors design firm from Lakeland, Tennessee, will oversee the renovation of the hotel. Renaissance also has worked on the Graduate, Cotton House and Memphian.
According to plans submitted to the city, the interior of the four-story Hilton Garden Inn will be redone from top to bottom, including all guest rooms and public spaces. Renovations will include a new blue and gray paint scheme for the exterior of the hotel, as well as new landscaping, lighting, fencing and parking lot.
The hotel is expected to remain open during the project, which is estimated to cost about $6 million.
The hotel was sold in March of this year for an undisclosed amount. The Mumford Company of Newport News, Virginia, announced the sale on behalf of an affiliate of Peachtree Hotel Group, which had owned the Hilton Garden Inn since 2013.
According to Mumford, the purchaser of the Hilton Garden Inn was a group comprising 363 Tupelo LLC, an affiliate of Aurora Capital, Brewer Realty and LRC2 Properties, with each described as "a multi-property owner with hospitality holdings."
363 Tupelo LLC was incorporated in Delaware in January of this year and based in Oxford, with Chamblee named as the registered agent.
Hilton Garden Inn opened in the Fairpark District in November 2006 by Master Hospitality of Memphis and represented a $22 million investment. The hotel opened with 110 rooms, but within six months an expansion of the hotel was done. Forty-eight rooms were added, with the work completed in 2008.
The upcoming renovation will be the hotel's biggest. In 2014, Peachtree added new furniture, carpeting, paint and other work as part of a minor renovation of the property.
