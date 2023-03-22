TUPELO – The old Thomas Kincannon & Elken Drug Store, more commonly know as the TKE building in downtown Tupelo, has been around since the early 1900s.
And the new owner of it has plans to renovate the two-story building, with work having been underway for the past few weeks.
While the property owner says he doesn't have an update to provide at this time, plans filed at the city's planning department show extensive interior and exterior demolition work to the building.
On the outside, all the exterior windows will be replaced, along with the wood and asphalt shingle canopy running the length of the Main Street store front. A new metal canopy will be installed over the new first story bank of windows and doors, and another metal canopy will go over the Spring Street door.
Inside, "all interior components" in the east tenant space will be demolished. with the west side tenant space left alone, "except as required to construct second floor freeing in the front 18 feet of the building."
Additionally, the roof will be replaced, as will all mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems. The sprinkler system will be upgraded.
Perhaps some of the most extensive work will be the tuck pointing of masonry. Sometimes called repointing or brick pointing, it is a process to finish or repair mortar joints between bricks and stones with narrow ridge of lime putty or fine lime mortar. The process helps matin or strengthen the integrity of older masonry buildings by helping to seal out moisture.
The safety of the building was a point of contention between the city and its former owner in early 2016.
At the time, there was a perceived threat from falling bricks and allegations that a downtown building could collapse. The Tupelo City Council voted to declare the building a menace to public health and welfare, but apparently enough work was done to keep the building open, as The Thirsty Devil had opened in the spot later that year.
What the new owner plans to do with the east side space that's being renovated, along with the upstairs remains to be seen
But the TKE Drug Store was a mainstay at the corner of Main and Spring street for decades as a drugstore and soda fountain – the first in Tupelo. It once billed as the North Mississippi's largest retail drug store. In 1984, TKE was closed by it owners, George and Bubba Worthen. Its most recent tenant, The Thirsty Devil bar and grill, closed a couple of years ago, and prior to that it was Atlanta Bar & Grill.
