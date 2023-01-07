NEW ALBANY – About a dozen seamstresses are knitting fabric, putting together the cut-and-sew pieces needed for the upholsterers who will be building chairs next week at the Homestead Furniture plant.
They're smiling and laughing, glad to be together, glad to be working, glad to be doing what they were trained to do.
"They're happy because they've been waiting for six months to be doing this," said "G" Lipscomb, the CEO of the startup motion furniture factory.
For Homestead, the first chairs will roll off the line slowly as the company works out the inevitable kinks that come with starting something new.
"Production started yesterday with some cutting and sewing; Monday we'll bring in filling and frames; and Tuesday, upholstery," Lipscomb said. "Then, we start making chairs"
Homestead will initially offer three different styled chairs two ways (manual or electronic) with up to 21 fabrics. Importantly, nearly everything is made domestically.
The company is vertically integrated with its own frame shop called DTR —Designed to Recline — and it is opening a foam and fiber operation called Cloverlead Foam & Fiber in partnership with fellow New Albany furniture makers Kevin Charles and VIP Luxury Seating.
"Those companies have been very successful, which is important," Lipscomb said. "We wanted to be vertical as much as we could, but we weren't big enough to do it ourselves. We thought it would be a good idea to partner with companies that don't do the same thing as us. And they're long-term friends of ours. We think it will be super strong."
Lipscomb has 30 years of experience in the furniture industry. He started his career at Southern Motion, where he left in 2020 as Vice President of sales and marketing and chief of innovation.
Homestead won't be making stationary furniture, sticking to its niche in motion. But importantly, it also will specialize in special ordering.
"There's only a handful of people still cutting and sewing in the United States, and it's similar to the model we built at my old company," Lipscomb said.
Homestead is starting with a single customer, although a big one. The privately owned retailer has declined to be identified, but Lipscomb on Thursday said it has promised to keep Homestead busy enough.
While starting a new business in an economy that still can't decide what it wants to do and even with talk of a looming recession, Lipscomb said he's not too worried. After all, his former company remained healthy, even grew, during the last big economic downturn — the Great Recession of 2009-2010.
Lipscomb is banking on that experience — plus his knowledge of the industry — to navigate Homestead through potentially rough waters.
"There's a huge need for American-made products that can be special ordered," he said. "Most people have walked away from that. Not everybody wants brown or gray. Some people still like to go in a store and have a choice of 30-40 options.”
Lipscomb said Homestead’s partnering company has a huge design business, and they expect roughly 50% of their orders to be custom orders.
Lipscomb hopes to employ 200 or more within three to five years, and Homestead is well on its way.
"We guaranteed the state we would have 117 employees within two years, and I don't think that will be a problem; we've got about 60 now,” he said. "The appetite is there. Our reputation in the business is solid, and we've been blessed to have a lot of family and friends in it."
Many of those friends were invited to a fish fry last week at the plant, including vendors and suppliers the company will rely upon now and down the road.
"I told them that we were doing this because we know we're going to need some favors," Lipscomb said. "You just do. You have an empty building, and you have to build every buggy, every cart ... you've got nothing. You don't even have an email address.”
Lipscomb said building a business from the ground up has been challenging, but fun. That’s especially true as the crew prepares for the first furniture to roll off the line.
“Seeing our people excited means a lot,” Lipscomb said. “They've been waiting a long time for this."
