The American Hotel & Lodging Association released a new survey underscoring the devastating results for the hotel industry. Seventy-four percent of hotels would be forced to lay off additional employees and two-thirds of hotels (67%) would not make it another six months if Congress fails to pass another COVID stimulus bill.
Congress earlier this year passed Paycheck Protection Program, a $669-billion business loan program established by the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) to help certain businesses, self-employed workers, sole proprietors, certain nonprofit organizations, and tribal businesses continue paying their workers. But the hotel and leisure industry said more industry-specific help is needed.
The AHLA report said that prior to the pandemic, there were 2,286,261 hotel jobs. As of September 871,065 have been lost. Without more help, than umber could grow to more than 1.6 million.
Hotel-related jobs and jobs supported by hotels could be devastating as well. More than 8.3 million jobs were in place before the pandemic, and 1.9 million have been lost so far. That figure could reach more than 3.7 million, AHLA said.
As for the number of hotels, out of the more than 57,000 that operated before the pandemic, some 28,000 have been foreclosed on, and another 10,000 could be added to those ranks.
In Mississippi, there were 33,708 hotel jobs before the pandemic, and as of this month, 12,843 have been lost. The AHLA said that number could reach more than 23,000 if he industry isn’t given assistance.
The industry helps support another 80,000 jobs, but more than 18,000 have been lost, and that could double.
Of 717 hotels in the state, 351 have been foreclosed on another 130 could be added to that total.
“It’s time for Congress to put politics aside and prioritize American workers in the hardest-hit industries,” said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Association. “Hotels are cornerstones of the communities they serve, building strong local economies and supporting millions of jobs. Thousands of hotels across America are in jeopardy of closing forever, and that will have a ripple effect throughout our communities for years to come. It is imperative that Congress act now before leaving town, or thousands of small businesses and the jobs associated with them will be lost. The American people cannot wait for relief. Congress needs to act now.”