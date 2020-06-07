TUPELO • Five stories high, the Holiday Inn & Suites has 121 rooms. For the four people comprising the housekeeping staff, the daily grind is getting tougher.
New cleaning regimens add to the time it takes to clean each room, as well as common areas in the hotel.
With businesses opening up and traveling picking up again in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, hotels and motels are finally seeing rooms getting filled.
The problem, industry officials say, is a lack of help.
“It’s extremely busy because we’re still on a skeleton crew,” said Cindy Murphy, the acting general manager of the hotel in Tupelo. Murphy also oversees the eight Intercontinental Hotel Group (Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express and Candlewood hotels that are run by her employer, Fusion Hospitality.
“When it started, there was a lot less occupancy, and now that it’s picking back up we’re still on a skeleton crew because a lot of the workers don’t want to come back,” Murphy said.
The pandemic hit the hospitality industry particularly hard, and workers are slow to return. Combined unemployment benefits can total $835 – too tempting a figure to ignore for many.
“When you make more staying at home, it’s tough to compete,” Murphy said. “It’s hard to find employees right now. For the ones who have stayed, they’re pulling long hours right now.”
Hotels need people to come back, and the good news is that it’s happening. A baseball tournament this weekend is helping fill Holiday Inn and other hotels in the area. And it couldn’t have come at a better time.
According to American Hotel and Lodging Association, the hospitality industry lost $1.5 billion in room revenue in March and is on pace to lose $1.4 billion per week due to COVID-19.
Hotels saw occupancy rates fall to 22% in early April, industry tracker STR said. By contrast, occupancy stood near a record high of 66% a year earlier.
For the week ending April 25 (the most recent data available from STR, year-over-year occupancy fell 62.2% to 26%, average daily rate declined 42.9% to $73.61, and revenue per available room dropped 78.4% to $19.13.
With the coronavirus still a threat, hotels have taken extra steps to clean and sanitize. Counters and tops are cleaned often. Self-serve food is no longer an option. Pools and fitness centers are closed.
When it comes to room cleaning, housekeeping usually takes 30 minutes for overnight stays and 15 minutes for longer stays. IHG recommends changing sheets and linens for the one-night guests, while those staying longer will have theirs changed out every three days unless requested. But daily cleaning is done.
But with only four people on the housekeeping staff for now at Holiday Inn, that means each person is responsible for 30 rooms.
“When we say we cross-train, we really do,” Murphy said. “Everyone learns to do a little bit of everything. We have three housekeepers and our executive, and they do all the rooms and all the laundry. The front desk takes care of the public areas and helps in laundry.”
The restaurant and bar at the Holiday Inn also is closed for the time being. Murphy said she wasn’t sure when it would reopen.
The food and beverage director, for the time being, is helping with the front desk and laundry as well as ensuring the freezers stay clean.
While the ball teams coming to stay are a welcome addition, Murphy said the hotel has seen a lot of local traffic in recent weeks.
“When the stimulus checks first started coming, our weekends were crazy,” she said. “Our rates were so much lower, especially through third-party, it was unreal. Locals were coming I guess because they were tired of staying at home, they couldn’t really go out, so they came to the hotel.”
The question most people wanted to know was if the hotel had any Jacuzzi suites. No, it doesn’t. But that didn’t deter them from booking a room.
One issue however, is that some people enjoyed their time too much and left the rooms in shambles.
“Absolutely no regard to the property because it’s not theirs,” Murphy said, shaking her head.
That means even more time an already depleted staff has to spend cleaning up.
Still, having guests return is a welcome change.
“But I’m pleased occupancy is picking up, rates are picking up and corporate people are coming back,” Murphy. “The corporate people started coming back about two weeks ago. They’re slowly coming back and we’re getting back to normal. Hopefully, the employees will be coming back, too.”