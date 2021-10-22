TUPELO • Significant progress has been made on Hotel Tupelo, the 79-room boutique hotel in downtown Tupelo that's sure to be an anchor of the burgeoning Fairpark District.
The hotel is set to have its first overnight guests on Feb. 1, but some of the management is expected to be in their offices by the middle of next month. Among them are general manager Danielle Del-Grande and director of sales Jessica Hollinger.
"Right now my job is to order all the soft goods like the lamps, bedding, bath towels and things like our Keurig coffee makers that aren't available in the midnight teal that we originally wanted," Del-Grande said.
Both women are veterans of the hospitality industry, and both returned to Tupelo to help manage the hotel. Del-Grande and Hollinger also have worked together previously at a Tupelo property.
"I'm reaching out to clients, previous contacts I've had, and we're already signing some corporate rates for clients that do a large amount of business during the year," Hollinger said.
Wedding groups have already begun booking event space and rooms at the hotel as well.
The hotel hosted a travel media tour earlier this week, and the writers seemed impressed by what they saw.
"They don't necessarily write about a hotel, although a hotel might want them to, but there's nothing about the experience — they're looking for a story," Hollinger said. "And we have that story here, especially with Elvis."
Plans for the hotel, initially pegged as a $16 million investment, were announced in 2019. The Tupelo Redevelopment Agency and the city of Tupelo partnered with Hattiesburg-based hotel development group Thrash Group, which has boutique hotel projects in five states.
The hotel will have quite a bit of local flavor. Midnite Pottery is making the coffee mugs that will be placed in each room as well has have available for purchase. Tupelo River is providing the coffee for the suites as well as in the restaurant. RAW Furniture is developing a customized scented candle. Blue Delta Jeans will provide a virtual custom jean fitting station, and Sera + Soul will provide bath truffles and body scrubs in the suites.
Jobos, billed as surf and turf restaurant, will open on the first floor of the hotel. The locally owned restaurant will have breakfast available to hotel guests, but lunch will not be served.
"We plan to have the best brunch in Tupelo on the weekends, and during the week, we'll focus on happy hour and then roll right into dinner," Hollinger said.
The hotel will have two premier suites on the corner of the second and third floors that are twice the size of the standard suites. They'll come with a queen sofa bed as well as a dining table with six chairs and a separate bedroom and bath.
"You can have the whole family stay with us," Del-Grande said.
Different packages will be available for guests, which include a variety of amenities for purchase.
While out-of-town visitors will be key clientele, the hotel also is meant to be a showcase for area residents as well. With meeting space and art exhibition space available along with other flairs, the goal is to have Hotel Tupelo stand out as an unduplicated experience.
"We're very focused on living like a local, where you can feel, taste, smell, hear it," Del-Grande said. "We're really excited about what we're building here."