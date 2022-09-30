Biden Big Tech

This photo combo of images shows logos for Apple, Meta, Google and Amazon. The House on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, approved sharply scaled-down legislation targeting the dominance of Big Tech companies by giving states greater power in antitrust cases and increasing money for federal regulators. The bipartisan measure, passed by a 242-184 vote, pales in comparison with a more ambitious package aimed at reining in Meta, Google, Amazon and Apple and cleared by key House and Senate committees.

WASHINGTON • The House has approved antitrust legislation targeting the dominance of Big Tech companies by giving states greater power in competition cases and increasing money for federal regulators.

