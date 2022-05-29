Homebuyers are in a tough spot. They're facing a perfect storm of record-high home prices, a limited supply of homes, and now rising mortgage rates.
According to a recent Gallup poll on homeownership, only 30% of respondents say it's a good time to buy a house. A year ago, more than half - 53% – were in a buying mood.
Cayce Conti is the broker/owner of Conti Realty in Pontotoc and the president of the Northeast Mississippi Board of Realtors (NEMSBOR). The board includes five counties – Lee, Pontotoc, Itawamba, Monroe and Chickasaw – and it recently merged with the Four County Board of Realtors in Corinth, which brings Alcorn, Tippah, Tishomingo and Prentiss counties into the fold. Together, the combined board represents more than half the counties in Northeast Mississippi.
Conti said the housing market has experienced some small declines in sales in some of the counties the board covers.
"The biggest issue is home inventory," he said. Indeed, it has been a recurring problem during the recent housing boom. The NEMSBOR typically had about 1,100-1,300 homes or more on the Multiple Listing Network, or MLS, but that number has been stuck under four figures for an extended period.
Also of concern is the lack of homes for middle-income families.
"We have a good supply of high-dollar homes, but what we're lacking is mid-priced homes," Conti said. "That's what we've been looking at the the past year or so – we can't get those homes in the $135,0000-$200,000 range. That's the hottest range in the market, but also the hardest to find."
Adding to the difficulty of finding mid-priced homes, much less more affordable homes, is the cost of building a home. Supply chain shortages and shipment delays have driven the cost of materials, and builders have seen costs rise by a third since 2020. They in turn have passed on the costs to buyers.
And while rising interest rates have a strong potential to cool down housing sales, Conti said right now the biggest barrier to sales is the low inventory.
Currently, Conti said the total inventory in the market is just under 400 homes. Of those, only about 7% – or fewer than 30 – are considered mid-priced.
"That is very slim, especially with the area that we cover," he said.
Interest rates are rising, having skyrocketed since the beginning of the year. Mortgage rates that were hovering around 3% in January are now around 5.25%. That drives mortgage payments up 30%.
“The housing market is starting to feel the impact of sharply rising mortgage rates and higher inflation taking a hit on purchasing power,” said Lawrence Yun, chief economist of the National Association of Realtors. “Still, homes are selling rapidly, and home price gains remain in the double digits.”
And mortgage rates will continue to rise as inflation remains high. With the Federal Reserve fighting inflation by raising short-term interest rates borrowing rates such as mortgages also will rise.
Conti said homeowners are being a little more cautious now with the rising rates, couple with the increasing costs of food and gas.
"It's made some difference with potential buyers because they're uncertain of the future," he said. "No doubt there's been a bit of a decline, but it's still a strong market ... If we could just get the inventory, we could sell them. The market is still good and there are still buyers willing to buy."