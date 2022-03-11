Tupelo stands proudly as a city of “firsts.” So, you shouldn’t feign surprise that one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world began right here in the All-America City.
Recently, I ran across an oral history taken from Julian A. Brodsky in November 1999 for the National Cable Center and Museum. Brodsky and at least three others joined to form what would become Comcast. The company began right here in Tupelo, in 1963 and with 1,200 subscribers.
Brodsky lays out the story during the first few minutes of the recording. Ralph Roberts, the controlling interest of Pioneer Belt and Suspender Co., decided that Sansabelt trousers would mean the end of his business. Roberts made this decision in the late 1950s. Roberts opted to sell out to Hickok Manufacturing Co. of Rochester, New York. The deal left Roberts with a men’s toiletries division and a securities portfolio.
For two years, Roberts looked around for investment opportunities — something to do, according to Brodsky, who had first-hand knowledge because he was the certified public accountant to wrap up Roberts’ agreement. This all happened in Philadelphia, Pa.
As Roberts searched and researched his next adventure, Dan Aaron, head of Jerrold Electronic’s multiple systems operations, decided to take the attitude of Bill Daniels, the early cable mogul in the West. Aaron began working toward becoming the Bill Daniel’s of the East. During the 1950s, Jerrold stood as one of the largest MSOs in the nation and was based in Philadelphia.
Pete Musser, also known as Warren Van Dyke Musser, had founded Safeguard Scientifics, a venture capital company located in Harrisburg, Pa., in 1955 about two years after he had purchased Safe-Guard Corp. Musser and Aaron joined forces, looking for a partner, according to Brodsky, when they spotted Roberts walking down the street in Philadelphia.
They approached Roberts with the idea of expanding into the cable network. Musser already owned the Tupelo-based American Cable System with its 1,200 subscribers. Aaron and Musser thought they would have Roberts as a partner, a man who didn’t know much. “Maybe we have our pigeon.” Brodsky attributed that remark to Aaron. But little did the two men know that Roberts had looked at some cable systems as possible investments.
The men talked. Roberts went to Brodsky, who had examined cable systems in 1959 as a CPA. “I thought it was a neat business,” Brodsky said to Jim Keller, who interviewed him.
Roberts agreed to join Musser and Aaron. Brodsky wanted in on the deal. The only caveat for Roberts: he wanted to build “a nationwide television company.”
The quartet began in Tupelo but had unbuilt system franchises in West Point and Laurel. Later that year, they received the Meridian franchise. Most of the success, said Brodsky, stemmed from the fact that the men did not use big money-center banks, but most of the financing for the company came from the First National Bank of Dallas or various Philadelphia-based banks.
The strategy worked. Comcast was born.
Much has happened since those early days of cable television. Now we have streaming in addition to satellite connections. Cable companies offer a plethora of products, including internet access, mobile phones and security systems, in addition to television.
But it’s interesting that Tupelo became a base of operations for four guys looking to invest some money and build a cable television empire.