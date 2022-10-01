SHANNON • Monther Erar is no stranger to owning and operating a convenience store — he's been at it for more than 20 years in Northeast Mississippi.
But it wasn't until now that he could build something he could truly call his own, something in which he had a hand in designing.
The Arar Travel Center, located off the Brewer Road exit on Highway 45 South in Shannon, is expected to open Monday. It’s the culmination of a lot of hard work and dreaming.
"I've been doing this for a long time, and I wanted to do something like my country store, and I've been wanting to see Shell gasoline for a long time," Erar said. "But I wanted to do it the way I wanted to."
And it's a sizable step up from your average convenience store — this one measures 17,500 square feet. The Shell-branded travel center has 16 gas pumps under a canopy, as well as three diesel pumps and propane stations for RVs. The Erars also are adding some electric vehicle charging stations.
The store will include a driver's lounge for truckers, and it has showers for them to use. A TV and washer and dryer will also be available.
"I tried to make it a good truck stop," Erar said. "I'm just missing a mechanic's shop, but we have room for that later."
Long-term plans for the store include the addition of some RV hookups.
Erar and his wife, Ruth, came to Northeast Mississippi in 2001 by chance after passing though on their way to New Orleans. His cousin was selling his store in Blue Springs and offered to sell it to him.
Of course, he bought it. They returned to Cleveland, Ohio, where they had just bought a house after their purchase. Erar never spent a night in their Cleveland home, while Ruth Erar had a few days to enjoy it before putting it up for sale and moving to Mississippi.
The couple opened Stroffolino's on McCullough Boulevard in 2014, followed shortly by Amsterdam Deli. But their entrepreneurial ventures didn't stop there.
"The CDF actually approached us about purchasing the land for the travel center and develop it," Ruth Erar said. "We've had to do a lot of extra work on it, like moving a ditch."
The travel center occupies about five of the 15 acres the Erars purchased, so there's room to grow.
Once open, the store will keep its doors open 24 hours a day. The Erars expect to employ about 20 employees to keep it running. Erar and his nephew will oversee the center's operations.
Amsterdam II will open within two months of the travel center's opening.
"We want to get it running first, then we can work on the deli," he said.
Amsterdam II will have everything on the menu that the downtown Tupelo location, Amsterdam Deli, has … minus the dinner menu. It also will be counter service only, with a few tables. Hours also will be shortened from about 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Inside the store will be a hot foods bar, with what you would typically expect,
"I call it gas station food," Erar said with a smile.
Plate lunches will be available, and breakfast items will be available, too.
"After lunch, we'll go to hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, etc.," Ruth Erar said.
Monther Erar added that they’d not be using chicken brands commonly found in stores across Northeast Mississippi.
“We know how to make our own chicken, our own recipe, our own breading,” he said.
Those looking simply for sandwiches or salads will find them as well, freshly made at the store.
For the next couple of days, the Erars are putting the final touches on the store, getting it stocked and getting employees trained. Then the Arar Travel Center will open to the public.
But, why "Arar?"
Turns out, that's actually the way their last name is supposed to be spelled. But when Monther Erar immigrated to the U.S., some official down the line misspelled his last name. He just went with it, as it was just easier to deal with at the time.
What better time to reclaim the name, and what better way, than putting it on the store of his dreams.
