TUPELO – The Itawamba Community College Division of Economic and Community Services is offering an opportunity for individuals to sharpen their skills and learn more about industrial maintenance with a series of short-term classes beginning Aug. 6.
Classes meet at the ICC Belden Center on Tuesdays and Thursdays or Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. They include Basic Electricity, Aug. 6-20; Advanced Electricity, Aug. 22-Sept. 5; PLC-RSLogix for AB 5/500/MICROLOGIX, Sept. 4-18; Mechanical Drives, Sept. 4-Oct. 4; Fluid Power, Sept. 10-Oct. 8; Electrical Control Systems, Oct. 10-24; Industrial Control Wiring, Oct. 29-Nov. 12; Control Logix System Fundamentals and Programming, Oct. 30-Nov. 13; and Troubleshooting, Nov. 14-Dec. 3.
Cost per 40-hour class is $480.
For more information or to register, contact Becky Kelly at (662) 407-1500 or email rakelly@iccms.edu.