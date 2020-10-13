TUPELO • Registration is underway at the Itawamba Community College Belden Center for several pathway programs scheduled to begin in November.
The programs include Basic Construction, Certified Nursing Assistant, Commercial Truck Driving and Food Service Pathway.
The Basic Construction class will meet Monday through Friday, Nov. 9-20, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It is a nationally-recognized certification for Construction Core designed by the National Center for Construction Education and Research. The curriculum includes construction math, power and hand tools, construction site safety, construction drawings, employability, communication skills and introduction to material handling. Successful participants who pass the NCCER examination will be eligible for entry-level construction jobs.
Certified Nursing Assistant will meet Monday through Friday, Nov. 2-17, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The program prepares participants to take the exam to become a Certified Nursing Assistant. Upon successful program and examination completion, employment could be available in nursing homes, medical centers, home health care providers and clinics.
Commercial Truck Driving begins Nov. 16 and will meet Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Dec. 18. The program prepares individuals to drive Class A semi trucks and other commercial vehicles. It includes instruction in operating diesel-powered vehicles, loading and unloading cargo, reporting delays or accidents on the road, verifying loads against shipping records and keeping necessary records.
Food Service Pathway will meet Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Nov. 9 through Dec. 11. The program includes Serve Safe Food Manager Certification, Serve Safe Alcohol Certification, CPR, certificate of completion, proper food handling standards, kitchen safety practices, culinary techniques, interview skills and résumé building, money handling and front of the house and back of the house operations.
Students who meet eligibility requirements may qualify for tuition assistance.
For more information on or to register for any of these pathway programs, contact Josh Gammill, Pathway Coordinator, at jegammill@iccms.edu or call (662) 407-1569.