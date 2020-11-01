TUPELO – Itawamba Community College has scheduled a Food Service Pathway class at the Belden Center (3200 Adams Farm Rd.) beginning Nov. 9.
Classes will meet Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Dec. 11. The class will not meet Thanksgiving week.
The program includes Serve Safe Food Manager Certification, Serve Safe® Alcohol Certification, CPR, certificate of completion, proper food handling standards, kitchen safety practices, culinary techniques, interview skills and résumé building, money handling and front of the house and back of the house operations.
For more information or to register, contact program director Christy Scheuer at acscheuer@iccms.edu or (662) 407-1505; or pathway coordinator Josh Gammill at jegammill@iccms.edu or (662) 407-1569.