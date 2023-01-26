Executive Coach Justin Patton talks with a volunteer about how to build self-confidence at Thursday Ignite leadership conference held atthe The Orchard on Coley Road. Hundreds of local leaders attended the event put on by The Community Development Foundation.
More than 750 people attended Thursday's Ignite leadership conference at The Community Delvelopment Foundation at The Orchard.
Guest name badges wait to filled out before Thursday's annual Ignite leadership conference held at The Orchard in Tupelo.
For the sixth consecutive year, the Community Development Foundation held its annual leadership conference at The Orchard, and another sellout crowd of 750 people attended the event.
The enthusiastic crowd heard from an engaging lineup that included Suneel Gupta, a best-selling author and CEO of RISE; Molly Fletcher, a former top sports agent who negotiated more than $500 million in contracts; Justin Patton, an executive coach, leadership presence expert and award-winning author; and Chris Singleton, a former baseball player drafted by the Chicago Cubs and best-selling author.
“Cadence is delighted to support the Community Development Foundation’s Ignite conference," said Cadence chairman and CEO Dan Rollins. "Now in our sixth year sponsoring the event, it is always something our team looks forward to participating in each year."
Rollins said "Ignite provides a unique opportunity to invite Cadence team members from our regional footprint to Tupelo for world-class leadership development training."
He told the crowd that "the speaker line up certainly continued the Ignite tradition of delivering practical tools and inspiring leadership messages to ignite the leader in you.”
