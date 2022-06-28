TUPELO • Toni Caldwell has seen the thrill of the victory and the agony of defeat with her beloved Ole Miss baseball program through the years, but this time she was richly rewarded.
"I had no doubt," she said of the Rebels' bringing home the national championship for the first time.
She happened to be the first person in line to buy an Ole Miss National Championship T-shirt from Reed's department store on Tuesday morning, and she made sure she got enough, getting one for herself and two for her sons.
"I'm just so happy," said the Ole Miss class of 1962 alumna. "We were so close going to the College World Series so many times but just didn't make it. I bleed the red and blue... Hotty Toddy!"
Tupelo attorney Guy Mitchell also bought T-shirts, one for each of his three grandchildren and his son-in-law. Like Caldwell, and so many Rebel baseball fans, he had waited patiently for the team to hoist the championship trophy.
"It's been forever," he said, laughing. "We've been baseball season ticket holders for 30 years, and it was great exhilaration when they won."
Mitchell gave his tickets to Omaha to his grandchildren while he watched from Oxford.
"They should have heard us in Omaha," he said.
The T-shirts celebrating sporting achievements is a long-held tradition at Reed's, and company CEO Jack Reed Jr. said the ball got rolling this year a few weeks back. As soon as either team makes the NCAA regional field, the store keeps a close eye. In this case, it was only Ole Miss making the field, and when they advanced to the Super Regional, Reed said that's when they felt it was possible they could have a national champion in their midst.
"As soon as they made the Super Regional, we made an order for if/when they go to Omaha and people were going there," he said. "Once they got to Omaha, if they win, we got ready."
The company has to work with officially licensed suppliers, who in turn work with scores of other retailers. At 9:30 on Sunday night, Reed was on the phone for more than an hour placing an order.
The Ole Miss national championship T-shirts come a year after Mississippi State won its first title, and Reed's sold plenty of them to Bulldog fans who were champing at the bit waiting to get theirs.
The benchmark in T-shirt sales is the 1996 Final Four Mississippi State basketball team, and last year's baseball championship shirts are in second place.
"We actually over-ordered last year and had some left because so many of the 30,000 fans in Omaha bought shirts out there," Reed. "So we didn't make quite as many Ole Miss shirts. But there's so much excitement though for a first championship and it's really exciting, and it's happened in back-to-back years. Mississippi is the college baseball capital."
Mitchell said many Ole Miss fans did indeed get their fill of championship merchandise after the game, but felt like that love needed to be shared.
"The Oxford people came back loaded, so we're buying for the Tupelo people," he said.